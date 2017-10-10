Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A father-of-three who died after taking part in the Chester Marathon made his running club colleagues 'green with envy' at how he approached his training.

Trevor Cording, a keen and experienced runner who had previously run the London Marathon, collapsed during Chester’s 16.2 mile Metric Marathon on Sunday (October 8) and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he passed away from as yet undisclosed causes.

Mr Cording, who was from Northwich, had been a member of the town’s running club and colleagues have have spoken of his tragic death, describing him as 'humble and inspiring'.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Northwich Running Club said: “Trevor inspired so many runners at NRC - he was certainly no ordinary bloke.

“We all loved his detailed and analytical posts of his training runs, they both motivated and also at times made some of us green with envy over his approach to training. He certainly achieved some great race times including good for age for London Marathon.

“A few of us were lucky enough to parade our medals with him this year. He was always so humble. When he finished races ahead of others, he would always go back and cheer on his club mates, encouraging them to give it their all.

“Behind the scenes Trevor quietly and freely gave his time with advice for runners with their training and in the early days of our coaching sessions at CoFIT joined in and gave one to one support and motivation to many.

“We especially loved how Trevor seemed to have a sixth sense of where cameras were at races, proudly posting pictures for our amusement.”

Mr Cording, who also used to run for Fylde Coast Running Club, leaves behind a wife, daughter and two sons.

His former colleagues at Fylde said he would be 'sadly missed by many'.