Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends of Chester teenager Aidan Carroll have reunited once again to raise money in his memory.

Aidan, a popular former pupil of Bishops’ Blue Coat High School in Great Boughton, passed away from the rare childhood cancer Ewing’s Sarcoma in December 2015, just days after his 17th birthday.

He had previously spent a year bravely battling the disease, which began with a small tumour on his foot before it spread to his lungs.

Aidan was a keen footballer so it was only fitting that a five-a-side football tournament was arranged in his honour.

Following a successful event last year, which raised more than £500 for Claire House Children’s Hospice, family friend Tom George was keen to repeat the tournament again this year.

There were 19 teams represented in this year’s tournament which took place on Tuesday, April 11 at Chester’s Goals Soccer Centre where Aidan had run Carroll FC since he was 14.

Tom, who regularly played alongside Aidan, said: “Another excellent turn out for our tournament today in memory of a very special person - Aidan Carroll.

“Money raised will be going to Claire House. A huge thank you to everyone who attended and made it an excellent day in memory of Aidan.”

Aidan’s mum Jenny Jones said: “Thank you to all at Goals and all the players that attended especially Tom George for organising the event, so proud of you all.”