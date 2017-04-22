Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends and family of a Backford woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer have arranged a charity walk.

Sarah Cheers, 30, who has lived in Backford her whole life and works as a paralegal at Slater and Gordon, was diagnosed a week before her 30th birthday in March this year.

The five mile walk will start and finish at Backford and Mollington Village Hall at 1pm on Sunday, June 4 and will follow a buggy and dog friendly route through Backford, Chorlton, Croughton and Caughall. Dogs are welcome to join in as long as they are on leads and well sponsored!

One of the organisers Verity Cross said: “It deeply saddened us all when Sarah was unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We wanted to do something to support her so decided to arrange the charity walk.

“We want to raise as much money as we can towards a new state of the art ultrasound scanner for the Breast Care Unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital and also the charity Breast Cancer Now which researches the causes and treatment of breast cancer and also work to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms we should all be looking for.”

Sarah’s mother Ann Cheers, who is helping to organise the fundraiser, was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and has raised more than £16,000 for the two charities by organising a similar event. Ann continues to kindly dedicate a lot of her time to Breast Cancer Now.

There will be refreshments at the event including Mr Tee’s ice cream van as well as face painting, an auction and raffle with some amazing prizes which have been kindly donated by local businesses.

Walkers are invited to wear pink for the event or even a decorated bra and tutu.

To take part please contact Ann Cheers on 01244 851564 or acheers@hotmail.com or donate at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/walkwithsarah