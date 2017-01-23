Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Areas of freezing fog are likely to form across Chester and Cheshire during the night and into Tuesday morning.

The warning comes from the Met Office as part of a national severe weather warning issued this afternoon (January 23).

Met Office chief weather forecaster said: “The fog is expected to slowly thin and lift during Tuesday although it may persist in some areas throughout the day.”

Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual.

Delays to air travel are also possible.

According to the Met Office freezing fog forms when the land cools overnight under clear skies.

Water vapour condenses into tiny droplets leading to the formation of fog.

When fog forms in temperatures that are below freezing, the water droplets in the air remain as liquid but become supercooled.