The Anderton Boat Lift – which is known as one of the Seven Wonders of the Waterways –will host a free, family-friendly transport festival later this month.

The event will see the grounds of the Anderton Boat Lift transformed by classic cars, scooters and motorcycles on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 between 10am and 4pm.

The South Cheshire Classic Car Club will be displaying some of its classic cars, and the Ford Capri Car Club Owners will be displaying a wide selection of Capris.

An Aston Martin DB7, a rare Triumph Spartan and a selection of MGBGTs will also be on show.

Dennis Menace Racing will also be showing off the sleek lines of its British F2 sidecars.

Vehicles will be displayed on the terraced grounds leading down to the giant Anderton Boat Lift and River Weaver near Northwich, as well as near the entrance overlooking the Trent and Mersey Canal.

Also available free of charge is the interesting, interactive exhibition on the history of the lift, the well-stocked shop and the popular tree-top coffee shop, that serves a wide selection of drinks and freshly-made food.

Duty manager at Anderton Boat Lift Graham Wood said: “The Anderton Boat Lift is a spectacular setting for this action-packed Transport Festival Weekend.

“We hope everyone will enjoy the event and for those who wish to pay and take a boat tour down the River Weaver or experience what it feels like to be transported through the lift, boat tours will be available throughout the weekend.”.

The Anderton Boat Lift is owned by the Canal and River Trust and was restored in 2002 after a £7million restoration made possible due to a substantial grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

For more information go to canalrivertrust.org.uk or call 01606 786777.