Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers will be able to use Chester’s Park & Ride services for free from noon on the first Saturday in December.



Cheshire West and Chester Council announced the news to show support for Small Business Saturday, on 2 December, a nationwide celebration of small businesses and traders.



Park and Ride Services operate cross-city and offer a choice of stops in addition to the city centre. More information about timetables and routes is available on board, or on the council’s website.



The fleet of 12 buses feature climate control; free 4G wi-fi; free USB charging premium quality seats, designed for superior passenger comfort and the latest enviro clean engine technology.





Park and Ride services will also be extended during the festive shopping period. To coincide with late night shopping in Chester, every Thursday, the last bus from the city will be around 9pm instead of 7pm. Times will vary for each of the sites and timetables will show exact departure times. In addition, from Monday 18 December, the last bus for the remainder of the week will be around 9pm.



The initiatives have been put together by the council’s Parking Services Team, which is part of Regulatory Services.



The council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “We are proud to support our small businesses and we hope these initiatives will give them a boost during Small Business Saturday and the rest of the festive season.”