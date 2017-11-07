Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s still time to complete a six week course in Nordic walking before the end of the year and it’s all free!

The sessions are taking place at the Countess of Chester Country Park, Nordic walking poles are provided and all you need to do is let the organisers know you’re going and then turn up wearing comfortable walking clothes to suit the weather.

Nordic walking is walking with the assistance of a pair of special poles that, with the right technique, help propel you forward in a balanced way, using your upper body and core to supplement leg power. The good news is that it can be taken up by most people, regardless of your level of fitness or age, and allows you to walk over terrain much more effectively.

Nordic walking brings many added health benefits to a regular stroll by giving the upper body and core a good workout. It raises your metabolism as well as exercising and mobilising parts of the body that can often be under-utilised and relatively weak due to a sedentary lifestyle. This in turn can help you develop better posture and more balanced movement.

If you’re interested, the Countess of Chester Country Park sessions start at the car park off Countess Way and are led by a British Nordic Walking Association accredited instructor.

They take place on Wednesdays at 1.30pm and Fridays at 10.30am. To book your place, contact Alistair on 07767 113136 or email a.cook@tcv.org.uk

The sessions are offered free of charge as part of a Nature4Health project designed to encourage regular participation in physical activities in outdoor green spaces. The project is funded by Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Trust, Cheshire West and Chester Council and the Land Trust.