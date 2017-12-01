Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A luxury retirement village operator is holding a free, magical Christmas storytelling adventure for children at its Tattenhall site.

The event by Inspired Villages will take place on Saturday (December 2), with a variety of time slots available throughout the day.

Families will learn what Father Christmas gets up to in between his busy Christmas deliveries before enjoying a festive-themed afternoon tea.

A competition invited schoolchildren to nominate their grandparents or older relative as to why they find him or her so inspirational. With an exciting incentive on offer, lots of entries have already been received but Inspired Villages are now opening entries to all local children and their grandparents to celebrate a magical Christmas.

Sales and marketing director James Cobb said: “At Inspired, as a retirement community provider, we are keen to support inter-generational communication. We decided a lovely way to do this was to celebrate our grandparents and older community members this Christmas with a magical storytelling event. We can’t wait to welcome lots of local children and their families to the event and they may even discover where Father Christmas comes to relax in between shifts!”

The free event will take place between 11am and 3pm, with each child and up to five family members receiving a magical Christmas adventure lasting half an hour, at designated times throughout the day and a Christmas gift for every child. To book a place, call 01829 289124.

