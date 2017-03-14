Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of restaurant chain Frankie & Benny's have revealed they are putting six sites up for sale.

But fans of the American Italian eatery will be relieved to hear that its Chester Greyhound Park, Cheshire Oaks and Broughton branches are not on the hitlist.

The Restaurant Group (TRG) – the company behind Frankie & Benny's, Coast to Coast and Chiquito – has placed four Frankie & Benny's and two Coast to Coasts on the market.

It comes after TRG culled 33 of its outlets last August, blaming unpopular new menus and high prices during what it described as a ‘challenging trading period’.

Chief executive Andy McCue said: “Having completed the strategic reviews of our brands, we are now pursuing a new and focused plan to turnaround and grow the business.”

The six sites up for sale are: