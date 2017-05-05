Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists face a miserable journey home with traffic reported to be 'very slow' following a four-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Chester.

Travel website Inrix says the A51 Tarvin Road is partially blocked, close to the junction with Wicker Lane, at Littleton, near Vicars Cross Golf Club.

Cheshire police have confirmed the accident was reported about 4.50pm.

An ambulance is in attendance but it is not known whether anybody is injured.

Among the vehicles involved are a Volvo and a Vauxhall Antara.