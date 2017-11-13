Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 4* Mercure Chester Abbots Well Hotel at Christleton has unveiled a revamped and larger function room.

Christleton Suite can now seat up to 240 people for weddings and banquets or 300 guests for a theatre style conference or standing event.

The refurbishment involved the removal of walls to extend capacity, as well as enhancing views of the landscaped gardens and Cheshire countryside behind the hotel, now flooding the suite with natural light throughout the day.

Other additions include chandeliers hung across the room and a contemporary new blue and grey Farrow & Ball colour scheme.

General manager Bethan Johnston commented: “We are delighted to welcome both long-standing and new guests to the newly refurbished Christleton Suite. The modern new look, inspired by Chester’s beautiful architecture brings light and space and complements the landscaped gardens perfectly. I believe we have created the perfect event space or wedding venue that will rival any in the North West of England.”

Renamed the ‘Christleton Suite’, in homage to the historic village in which the hotel is set, other locally inspired features include new Chester-themed artwork throughout and a bespoke mural in the event room entrance.

The refurbishment project has also been extended to the public areas and the smaller conference rooms to be in keeping with the new look suite. As well as a general re-fresh, the smaller conference rooms now feature artwork capturing famous landmarks across Liverpool, just 30 minutes away from the hotel.

The 4* Mercure Chester Abbots Well Hotel, which is set in the Chester countryside, is said to be ideal for leisure or business guests. Facilities include the Feel Good Health Club including a gym, swimming pool, spa, sauna, jacuzzi and steam room as well as The Secret Sanctuary offering a range of beauty treatments.