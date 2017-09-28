Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters are warning residents about the dangers of candle fires after four people became trapped in a house fire.

The incident happened at around 1am this morning (Thursday, September 28) at a house in Threapwood near Malpas when a man and a woman in their thirties, along with two girls aged 8 and 4, became trapped on the first floor after a candle set a ground floor room alight.

The house became heavily smoke logged and two fire crews from Cheshire and North Wales fire services attended the scene.

Fire control operators enabled a neighbour to help the occupants escape from the first floor window using a ladder as they waited for the crews to arrive, and all four people were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Tony Jones from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “The occupiers were extremely lucky to escape from this fire, especially as the property had no working smoke alarms – there is no doubt the survival advice given over the telephone saved their lives.

“Candles can easily develop into a fire and every year we see countless incidents where an open flame left unattended can leave a trail of devastation.

“The fire was confined to the room of origin on the ground floor, causing 20% fire damage and 80% heavy heat damage – but the entire property was heavily smoke logged and prevented the occupants from escaping down the stairs."

He added: "Without a smoke alarm this could easily have led to tragedy but luckily they smelt the smoke and were able to escape with the help of neighbours.”

Candle-users are advised to follow the safety advice:

Make sure candles are secured in a proper holder, on a stable surface, and away from materials that may catch fire – such as curtains. Children and pets should never be left alone with lit candles.

Never leave a lit candle unattended. Put candles out whenever you leave the room, and make sure they’re put out completely at night

Keep the wax pool clear of wick trimmings, matches and debris at all times

Burn candles in a well-ventilated room, but avoid draughts, vents or air currents - this will help prevent rapid or uneven burning, sooting, and excessive dripping

Trim the wick to ¼ inch each time before burning. Long or crooked wicks can cause uneven burning, dripping or flaring

Don’t move candles once they are lit

Follow the manufacturer's recommendations on burn time and proper use

Always put scented candles in a heat resistant holder, as these candles are designed to liquify when heated, to maximise fragrance

Do not burn several candles close together as this might cause the flame to flare

Use a snuffer or a spoon to put out candles. It’s safer than blowing them out which may cause sparks.

Tony added: “Even with these precautions, it’s vital to be prepared should the worst happen. A working smoke alarm can give you the vital time you need to get out, stay out, and call 999.

"Keep yourself and your loved ones safe by testing your alarm regularly and by planning and practising an escape route.”