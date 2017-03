Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collision in which a car overturned in Neston left four people injured.

The incident, which involved just one vehicle, happened on Hooton Road shortly before 10pm on Wednesday (March 1).

Firefighters administered first aid to the casualties, then handed them over to paramedics.

The road had to be closed for a period while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Cheshire police spokeswoman said the injuries were not believed to be serious.