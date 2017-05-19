Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ex-University of Chester student has been seriously hurt in a car crash in Fiji.

Victoria Blee and her boyfriend Daniel Mendoza were injured in the accident on Monday (May 15).

They had been travelling to the Pacific island as part of their gap year, the Yorkshire Evening Post reported.

Ms Blee studied Spanish in Chester between 2011 and 2015.

Her brother had issued a social media appeal to find blood donors for the couple, but enough has now been found.

UoC acting head of modern languages Dr Mark Gant said: “We were deeply saddened to hear the news Victoria Blee has been seriously injured while travelling on a gap year.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her and those close to her at this distressing time and we send all good wishes for her recovery.”

Both Ms Blee and Mr Mendoza are being treated at Lautoka Hospital.

Their families have posted their thanks for the 'kind support' after their initial post was shared hundreds of times and O-type blood donors were eventually found.