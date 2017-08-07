Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of pounds have been given to charity following a year of fundraising by the Lord Mayor of Chester.

The immediate past Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Angela Claydon raised £4,300 for the three charities she chose to support during her 2016/17 mayoral year.

Each of the charities – which were Chester Women’s Aid, Countess of Chester Breast Care Fund and Ellesmere Port, Chester and Neston Special Olympics – received a cheque for £1,100.

Cllr Claydon said: “I am delighted to have been able to raise funds for such good causes, and I would like to thank the charities for all their hard work, compassion and dedication.”

Marj Rainford, from Ellesmere Port, Chester and Neston Special Olympics, said: “On behalf of the charity we would like to thank the Lord Mayor for all her support and for presenting the charity with this generous cheque.”

Throughout her year as Lord Mayor, Cllr Claydon hosted a variety of fundraising events including a charity lunch at the Mill Hotel, an evening dinner and entertainment at Eaton Hall and a hot pot disco supper at the Mollington Banastre Hotel.

Cllr Claydon said: “It has been my great pleasure and privilege to be able to support three worthwhile charities during my year as Lord Mayor.

“Thank you to the many wonderful individuals and organisations in the community who helped raise this money.

“I’m so pleased that I have been able to help these important charities during what has been an immensely enjoyable year as Lord Mayor.”