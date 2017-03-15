Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former pop star turned salon owner Louise Fudge is celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Louise Fudge was once a member of the glamorous pop trio Supersister who hit the top 20 with their single Coffee in 2000.

Now she is hitting the heights once again after Louise Fudge Hair and Beauty, based in Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, found itself in contention for the Hair Salon of the Year 2017 award at the English Hair and Beauty Awards in Manchester later this month.

The salon which, is just over a year old, is the brainchild of Louise who said: “To be recognised at such a prestigious awards such as The English Hair and Beauty Awards is such an honour. We are a little over a year old, but clients voted and, along with our excellent reviews, we have been shortlisted.”

The talent and service at Louise Fudge Hair and Beauty has catapulted them into the top 10 hair salons in the North West.

“We are so proud that our clients reached out and voted for us. I always wanted to create a salon that I would like to go to myself,” said Louise.

“We use quality products and we actually care about your hair. Our consultations are long and my staff are carefully selected.

“We are all Andrew Collinge trained, our customer service is paramount and our beauty services cater for every modern day woman’s needs.

“This is a great boost to Little Sutton village. I am part of the regeneration advisory group pushing for the right things to happen and to develop this village back to how it was with an up to date outlook.

“I have lived in Sheffield, London and Los Angeles and have come back here with my family. I am enthusiastic about creating a better village.

“I urge people to invest in this village, you will be fully supported, the custom and loyalty is there, but they won’t be fooled by sub standards, only the best please. “Little Sutton is on the up, you could be part of something exciting.”

The English Hair & Beauty Awards Regional Final, is hosted at the Mercure Hotel in Manchester on March 26 2017.