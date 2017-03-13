Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Ben Stott found himself homeless and living in a hostel he struggled to imagine himself ever finding a job.

Now, thanks to charity Home Group’s Inspiring Futures programme, Ben, who lives in Boughton, Chester, is a full-time working apprentice ready to begin studying towards an NVQ in social care.

Ben, 27, explained: “For a brief time earlier this year, I was a client of Home Group’s at a hostel in Northwich. Because I was homeless, I was in a negative mind-set and felt like I was stuck in a vicious circle with no way out.”

It was during this time that Ben started to learn more about Home Group’s services. Through his dedicated support worker, he was given help and guidance on how to move his life forward in a positive direction.

“It was when I lived in the hostel that I first heard about Home Group’s apprenticeship programme. I decided to look into it further so went online and phoned to get some more information.”

“After being homeless and finding it so difficult to move on, I wanted to try to help people in the same situation by offering clients the same kind of support that helped me.”

Ben has since secured a position as an apprentice at Home Group based in Chester city centre. In his new role he shadows support workers, helps staff with on-going tasks and works with clients to help them achieve ‘move on’.

Ben continued: “I enjoy the challenge each day of dealing with different scenarios. I like to get involved with different things and support staff as and when I’m needed. I’m learning new things every day.”

Over the next 12 months, Ben will work towards an NVQ level 2 in social care with the hope of being offered a permanent position as a support worker once he’s completed the scheme.

He added: “Having the opportunity to do the scheme has helped change my views on getting into work. At the start of the year I thought that I would never have a chance of finding employment as I had been out of work for so long. Now I have a very positive view on how things are going and for my future.”