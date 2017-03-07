Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex- Crewe Alexandra youth football coach Barry Bennell has been hit with eight more child sex offences allegations.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced they had brought further counts against the 63-year-old on March 7.

He is charged with five serious sexual assaults and one of indecent assault on a boy under 16.

There are also two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14. The new allegations relate to two separate victims.

Bennell pleaded not guilty to a further eight charges against one victim on January 16.

He now faces a total of 16 counts of indecent assault, serious sexual assault and an attempted serious sexual assault, all from between 1981-87.

The 63-year-old will appear at South Cheshire Magistrates Court on March 13.

A further hearing at Chester Crown Court had been set for March 20.

Bennell also worked at Manchester City, Stoke and junior teams across the North West and the Midlands. He remains in custody.