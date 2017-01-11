Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A state-of-the-art gym hoping to start in Chester has teased a June opening date.

The Athlete Factory is the brainchild of former England rugby union international Phil Greening.

A partnership with Chester Rugby Club will see world-class coaching and training facilities brought to Hare Lane.

Mr Greening, who won 24 caps for England, first announced the project as their ‘flagship site’ in August 2015.

Factors including his coaching role with the USA rugby team have meant it has been delayed.

The Athlete Factory revealed on Twitter they are looking to open less than six months from now.

It aims to be a community hub with the their expertise on offer to professional teams, local clubs and the public.

Speaking in 2015, the former British and Irish Lion said: “This isn’t your typical gym where all you need is a card to swipe in, every time there will be someone to work with you.

“Our experience means we know what works and can help get them quickly and in the right way.”

Planning approval for The Athlete Factory’s Hare Lane performance centre was granted in June 2015.

Designs for the site include a gym, turfed area and indoor running track with added space for a nutrition bar, fitness suite and classroom.