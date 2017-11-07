Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Proposals for a conversion on the fringe of Ellesmere Port town centre to create eight one bed flats had permission.

The application at the detached two storey building at the junction of Cambridge Road and Newton Road was made Hazera Begum Jilani.

The ground floor was previously occupied by an Indian restaurant according to a report with a flat above.

Earlier plans including two further flats and with four of the apartments offering two bedrooms were scaled back following advice from highways officers.

The conversion will include four parking spaces with landscaping adjacent to the existing pavement on Cambridge Road.

Planning officers suggested the vacant ground floor of the building detracted from the town centre.

The restaurant had closed in 2015 and had been marketed with no success due to the oversupply of restaurants in Ellesmere Port, including Cheshire Oaks, many in more preferential or central locations.

Other residential uses in the vicinity, apart from the first floor flat, included the remainder of Newton Road and most of Cambridge Road.

These could bring life and activity to the town centre outside of normal shopping hours and are necessary to support business and generate trade according to planning policies.

The conversion of the ‘somewhat substandard’ site with its vacant restaurant, unused shop front and decaying advertisements would enhance the property and create a much more residential appearance.

The application would offer decent standards of residential amenity for prospective occupiers and although the flats would be small they would be typical for one-bed apartments including a living room, kitchenette or kitchen and bathroom.

The application was recommended for approval and permission was granted subject to conditions.