Former youth football coach Barry Bennell has denied a string of sex offences against children.

The ex-Crewe Alexandra coach, 63, appeared at Chester Crown Court via video link while on remand at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes.

He entered eight not guilty pleas to charges which include indecent assault and attempted buggery.

The charges relate to a boy under 16 from 1981-1986.

Bennell, who also worked at Manchester City, Stoke and junior teams across the North West and the Midlands, was remanded into custody until March 20.