A former Bishop Heber High School student has been awarded the prestigious Royal Arts Prize 2017 visitor’s choice award at La Galleria Pall Mall in London.

The exhibition showcased more than 100 contemporary art works from 25 selected artists and Hatty Butler has now been awarded a two-week exhibition at the gallery at a date to be confirmed.

Twenty-three-year-old studied fine art at Bath School of Art and Design after A levels at Bishop Heber.

She has returned to Chester where she has her own studio and is a successful, contemporary portrait artist.

Hatty said: “My work revolves around people; capturing their emotions, experiences and struggles.

“My aim is to convey these feelings via contemporary art, creating dynamic vivid images.

“My love for texture, method and materials helps me achieve this.

“I am passionate about using my art to celebrate unique and interesting people, highlighting and embracing those who would normally be overlooked or criticised for being different.

“We live in a society where the abnormal is laughed at and my aim is to alter these outdated views.

“Art can be the most innovative and compelling form of providing change within our society.

“I’m delighted to win this prestigious award, voted by the visitors to the exhibition, and I’m really excited about showcasing new work there next year.”