Chester has been hit with a yellow weather warning for severe winds as the country braces itself for the biggest storm to hit the UK in decades.

Hurricane Ophelia is threatening to bring travel chaos, potential power cuts and disruptions to phone signal as winds reach up to 80mph - exactly 30 years after the Great Storm of 1987 killed 22 people.

Although coastal routes and sea fronts are likely to see the worst of it, the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the Chester area between midday today (Monday, October 16) and midnight.

A spokesperson said: "A spell of windy weather is likely on Monday in association with Ophelia. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journeys times and cancellations possible.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs could happen, perhaps leading to injuries and danger to life from flying debris. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves."

Meanwhile, weather conditions are particularly bad in Ireland, where residents have been warned of a 'danger to life'. Dozens of flights have been grounded and some airports have even closed, with people told to stay indoors due to the risk of falling trees and flying debris from hurricane-force winds.