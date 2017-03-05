Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartfelt condolences have been sent to the family of the Chester FC fan who lost his life after falling ill at the club's match at home to Tranmere Rovers on Friday night.

Past and present players, rival clubs, and supporters have been paying their respects to Garry Allen on social media following the desperately sad news that the man had passed away.

A number of players from Chester's squad, including goalkeeper Alex Lynch and defender Ross Killock, and players who used to play for the club, including Antoni Sarcevic and Ben Heneghan, took to Twitter to express their sadness.

Fellow football clubs, including Tranmere and Wrexham, put rivalry aside to stand side by side with Chester.

Other clubs, including Upton AA, used the hashtag #footballfamily in their tweets, as a way of showing the footballing community was rallying around the man's family.

But the vast majority of tributes came from the man's fellow Chester supporters, who were left devastated by the loss of 'one of our own'.

But perhaps the most touching tweet of all came from family member Stacey Ortega who said: "Thank you for your kind messages on behalf of my mum, wife to Garry Allen who passed away watching his beloved Chester play."