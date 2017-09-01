Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of drink-driving.

England's all-time record scorer, who now plays for Everton, was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire on Thursday night (August 31), after an evening out, our sister paper The Daily Mirror reports.

Rooney, 31, announced his international retirement last week, after scoring 53 goals for his country in 119 appearances.

He re-joined his boyhood club Everton in the summer, and scored in each of his opening two Premier League games following his return from Manchester United.

Rooney, who trained at Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Thursday, has spent the last 12 years living in Cheshire, in a £6million home in Prestbury.

Rooney, wife Coleen, and their three children, Kai, Klay and Kit, are planning to move to a new purpose-built £10million country mansion in the heart of the Cheshire countryside.

Coleen recently announced that she is pregnant, expecting the couple's fourth child.