Colour and vibrancy can be found throughout the centre of Northwich this September thanks to a project being delivered by the Northwich Business Improvement District (BID).

On key gateways to the town such as Chester Way, the Bull Ring, the High Street and Witton Street they’ve funded the sourcing and installation of hanging baskets, railing baskets and brick planters to bring some flower power to Northwich.

They can also be found on Venables Road, London Road, Weaver Way and the trading estate on Old Warrington Road as the BID looks to further improve the town’s image for residents and visitors alike.

The investment into these floral displays is all part of the BID’s plan to create a greener and cleaner Northwich which is one of the organisation’s key objectives as set out in their business plan.

Partnership working has also been involved to help bring colour to the town as Northwich Town Council have installed the floral additions on behalf of the BID and also made a financial contribution towards some of the hanging baskets.

Northwich BID officer Mark Henshaw has been delighted with the flowers’ impact and the feedback from people in the town.

He said: “We’re funding this project because we feel colourful and well-maintained flowers can help add a vibrant, uplifting feel to the town centre.

“Greener and Cleaner is an objective we’re really passionate about delivering on and we feel as though this summer’s project has been successful so far.

“It’s also been great to hear positive comments from people who’ve seen the variety of baskets and planters in the town centre.

“Many have said they brighten the place up and make the town centre a joy to walk around which was one of the main objectives of the project.”

This project is just one of the many that the BID deliver on a yearly basis – to find out more make sure you check out the Visit Northwich website at www.visitnorthwich.co.uk.