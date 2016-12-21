Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Italian-themed coffee and flower shop has opened on Watergate Row.

The Flower Cup, stocked with indulgent Italian inspired food, the smoothest coffee and seasonal flowers, opened its doors on Wednesday, November 23 on Watergate Row South in the city.

The shop is owned and ran by Milli and Kris Ball, a couple with years of experience in hospitality and a love of Italy.

The idea for The Flower Cup came from one of their trips travelling around the country, drinking the best coffee, eating Italian food and buying flowers at a market stall in Rome.

The owners have tried, where possible, to locally source produce, using Wallis the Bakers, local pastry chefs and Backford Belles ice cream to name a few.

The flower shop sells single stemmed flowers as well as pre-tied posies.