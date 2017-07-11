Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's Sealand Road flooded following a deluge this afternoon (July 11).

Cars heading towards North Wales on the stretch near B&Q caused 'bow waves' as they ploughed through the surface water flooding.

Fortunately, the water level was not high enough to enter people's homes.

However, the timing of the flood is ironic on a day when the Environment Agency held a flood training exercise on nearby flood zone land involving sandbagging and the erection of temporary flood barriers.

In addition, today was the first day of an inquiry into whether developer Bark Street Investments should be allowed to build 142 homes in the flood plain on playing fields off Sealand Road.

A government decision to refuse the plan was overturned by the High Court.

This has resulted in a second planning inquiry at Ellesmere Port Civic Hall presided over by inspector Phillip Ware. His recommendations will help determine the ultimate decision by Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government.

Friends of North Chester Greenbelt presented similar arguments as last time about why housing should not be built in the River Dee flood zone although the homes plan was actually supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council back in December 2014.