An 18-year-old man ‘dislocated his shoulder’ after an accident at Flip Out Chester.

The teenager was injured at the popular trampoline park on Saturday (July 8).

He was on the attraction’s free-running area at the time.

Flip Out say they strive to make sure all their visitors ‘can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment’.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to help the man get out of the foam pit.

A Flip Out Chester spokesman said: “We are proud of our safety record but unfortunately accidents do happen and on Saturday evening an 18-year-old dislocated his shoulder in the freerunning area of the arena.

“Safety is our number-one priority and we strive to ensure that everyone who visits can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment.”

Cheshire Fire said they were called out at about 4pm.

After he was released from the foam pit the 18-year-old was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Flip Out at Chester Gates Business Park has attracted a huge amount of visitors since it opened in December 2016.

The trampoline park closed and then replaced its tower jump attraction after three people were seriously injured there in February.