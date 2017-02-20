Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flip Out Chester has announced a new Gladiators-style attraction for half-term.

The trampoline arena has introduced the ‘Battle Beams’ which will make you nostalgic for the classic 1990s TV show.

Contestants go head-to-head to knock each other off the beam into a foam pit using soft play sticks.

It has been set up where the tower jump – which was closed earlier this month following a series of accidents – had previously stood.

The park is currently holding its ‘Superhero Week’ across the February half-term.

Flip Out posted on their Facebook page: “Bring the kids down this half-term to see if they can defeat one of our superheroes in a duel to the death! (not actually the death - just until they fall off, or get tired...or bored...or their shift finishes...).”

Thousands of people have visited the Chester Gates Business Park arena since it opened its doors in December.

(Photo: Sallie Ehlen)

The tower jump has been closed since three people were seriously injured after leaping from it on February 1.

Both Flip Out and Cheshire West and Chester Council launched investigations into the matter.

The park said safety is its ‘number one priority’ and they ‘strive to ensure that everyone who visits can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment’.

