A popular trampoline park just outside Chester has closed one of its star attractions amid safety concerns after multiple reports of injuries.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has revealed it is now investigating Flip Out Chester, an arena on Chester Gates Business Park comprising 200 trampolines and a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course.

Last week The Chronicle highlighted the story of student George Magraw, who fractured his spine jumping from a four metre-high platform into a foam pit.

Today (February 6) it has emerged that the park has voluntarily shut the so-called 'tower jump'.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “We are investigating reports of accidents which led to three people being injured at Flip Out Chester.

"The company has voluntarily closed its tower jump while investigations are ongoing.”

George, 21, from Ellesmere Port , has had to undergo surgery to replace his shattered vertebrae with a metal disc.

He insists he followed Flip Out's safety advice to land in a seated position when he launched himself from the tower.

Flip Out Chester, which has been described as the biggest park of its kind in the country, opened in December.

A spokesman for the company told The Chronicle last week that an internal investigation was launched immediately on Wednesday – the day George was injured – in light of 'a number of incidents' that day.

“Since opening in December, around 80,000 people have visit Flip Out Chester and we have an excellent safety record," he said.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we strive to ensure that everyone who visits can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment.”