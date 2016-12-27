Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Make no mistake about it, we've seen some extreme weather in Cheshire this year.

As 2016 began, the country was still recovering from devastating December storms which saw the River Dee burst its banks and flood the Meadows.

The following 12 months brought all kinds of twists and turns, from flash floods in June to mini heatwaves in April and September and record-breaking highs for December.

The key this year was to expected the unexpected, and it's no wonder our weather stories were among the most-read articles on The Chronicle's website through 2016.

So here's a reminder of what a crazy year of weather we've sweltered, shivered and waded through.

Let it snow (a bit!)

We've not seen too much of the white stuff this year, but there was a smattering of snow across Cheshire in January.

In Frodsham, Jude Cissé – former wife of ex-Liverpool FC footballer Djibril – tweeted a picture of her three sons Cassius Clay, Prince Kobe and Marley Jackson enjoying a morning snowball fight.

The snow and ice combined to make conditions particularly treacherous in rural areas like Malpas, while we also saw a covering of snow in Chester city centre and Ellesmere Port.

Cool clouds

Cheshire West was in the grip of severe gale force winds at the start of Febuary – and the stormy conditions were responsible for creating some spectacular sights in the sky.

We had winds gusting up to 60mph and the conditions led to rare UK sightings of Nacreous clouds, or mother-of-pearl clouds.

Usually they appear at high latitudes in Scandinavia, Iceland and Canada, but high winds from Storm Gertrude and Storm Henry brought them further south.

Spring surprises

Just days after a snow warning (!) was issued by the Met Office at the end of April, temperatures shot up and Chester was officially hotter than Ibiza on May 8.

There were highs of 24°C in the city, whereas mercury only reached a high of 19°C on the Mediterranean party island.

What a turnaround.

Flash floods

As we reached summer, the rains came.

Flash floods swept through Chester, Ellesmere Port and Saltney in June as slow-moving and heavy downpours battered Cheshire not once but twice in the space of one soggy week.

Shops in the city centre were flooded while stores at Cheshire Oaks and the Coliseum were also affected, with many having to close temporarily.

We got a heatwave!

We basked in a mini heatwave in July, when Chester was one of the hottest places in the UK.

At Hawarden, the nearest Met Office observation site to Chester, the mercury peaked at 31.7°C.

This was more like it!

Sizzling September

The city sizzled in September, with temperatures hotter here than on the popular Greek island of Mykonos and Portugal's capital city, Lisbon.

It reached a stunning 26°C, meaning the barbeques were dusted off for one last time in 2016.

Numb in November

Cheshire endured one of the coldest autumn days in years in November.

The clear skies across the region meant the mercury remained below zero, with Nantwich the coldest place in the North West, with a lowest temperature of -6.1°C. Winter was on its way...

Balmy December

(Photo: Hadyn Iball)

Winter arrived and, of course, the weather had an unexpected twist for us as much of December was unseasonably mild.

Broughton was the hottest place in the whole of the UK on December 7, when temperatures peaked at 17°C at Hawarden Airport just before 2pm – more than double the average for the time of year.

But as Christmas approached, Storm Barbara began to sweep in from the Atlantic and we were left with a very windy and soggy festive weekend.

What will 2017 bring, we wonder? We can't be sure but, as this is Britain, you can bet we'll talk about it a lot whatever happens.