Five people including two teenage boys were arrested following a brawl outside a Chester bar over the weekend.

Police were called to St John Street shortly after 8.10pm on Saturday (November 25) after receiving reports of an altercation outside the Off the Wall bar.

They made five arrests on suspicion of affray which included two 17-year-old boys from Ruthin, a 43-year-old man from Henllan, a 37-year-old man from Henllan in Denbighshire and a 31-year-old man from North Wales.



Four of the suspects have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. The 31-year-old man has been released without charge.



Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 860 of 25/11/2017.