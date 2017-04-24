What to expect at Five Guys

How to get on the property ladder by the age of 25

Burger giant Five Guys' restaurant at Cheshire Oaks opens later this week.

The American chain is due to open up to hungry fans on April 28.

Five Guys have taken over the site of the former Bella Italia next to Vue cinema on The Coliseum Retail Park.

It will seat up to 76 customers inside and have tables outside too.

The new diner will also create 45 jobs.

(Photo: Chester Chronicle)

Five Guys UK CEO John Eckbert said: "Cheshire Oaks is our third restaurant launch in 2017 and we’re so pleased to have found this prominent site at Cheshire Oaks, next to the designer shopping area.

"The area is always jam packed with shoppers so now we can become the burger of choice when visiting for a spot of retail therapy."

The Five Guys branding was first spotted in March and the Chronicle's initial story about the opening was shared 3,000 times.

There was also a big reaction to the news on social media.

(Photo: Chester Chronicle)

Mr Eckbert added: “Five Guys success is down to its simple approach in serving fresh, quality burgers and fries in a clean, friendly environment.

"Our belief is that every burger should be bespoke, so we give our customers complete control over their order.

"Our Five Guys menu is simple but 100% customisable, meaning there are over 250,000 possible ways to order a burger – we’re excited to see how creative the residents of Cheshire can be with their orders!"

