(Photo: Cheshire West and Chester Council)

The first phase of a major project to extend the lifespan of Northwich’s Grade II listed library is complete.

The much-loved building has undergone substantial conservation and repair works.

Cheshire West and Chester Council – in partnership with Qwest Services and ENGIE – has carried out a programme of works including replacing structural timber members, replacing corroded iron fixings with new stainless steel fixings, rebuilding brick infill panels and rendering.

(Photo: Cheshire West and Chester Council)

The council’s cabinet member for communities and well-being Cllr Louise Gittins said: “The council would like to thank the library users, the local shop-owners and Northwich residents for their co-operation during these works.

“Consideration will now be given to a further schedule of work required to maintain this historic building.”