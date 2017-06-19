The first phase of a major project to extend the lifespan of Northwich’s Grade II listed library is complete.
The much-loved building has undergone substantial conservation and repair works.
Cheshire West and Chester Council – in partnership with Qwest Services and ENGIE – has carried out a programme of works including replacing structural timber members, replacing corroded iron fixings with new stainless steel fixings, rebuilding brick infill panels and rendering.
The council’s cabinet member for communities and well-being Cllr Louise Gittins said: “The council would like to thank the library users, the local shop-owners and Northwich residents for their co-operation during these works.
“Consideration will now be given to a further schedule of work required to maintain this historic building.”