Children will love the relaunched LEGOLAND Discovery Centre at Manchester's Trafford Centre which opened on Thursday (March 23) following a £1m refurbishment.

Kids can explore the all new Ninjago play area - and we've got a first look.

The Ninjago themed adventure is set to be pretty exciting for kids as there's a whole ninja experience, a special ninja training camp, and a three-tiered play temple.

The ninja temple will test kids' timing and reaction skills before they venture through physical courses and test their own agility.

Alongside this, there's a new bigger and better Creative Workshop, where LEGO fans can watch the Master Model Builder at work.

The new Creative Workshop features a bigger and brighter space for kids to improve their building skills by working with the Master Model Builder, Alex Bidolak.

The master will provide kids with hands-on tuition and insider tips on how to create their very own models.

The Build & Test Zone has also had a revamp, and now it's bigger and better than before.

Here kids can race cars they build themselves on the speed test track - the stopwatch is exact to hundredths of a second, so there's no mistaking the winner.

For children who want their birthday party here, the new Birthday Party rooms offer three experiences.

The new themes include LEGO ® Friends, LEGONinjago™and LEGO ® Classic, with party packages including party food, cake and goody bags for all guests.

Mums who want a bit of peace and quiet are now able to see their kids without hearing them as the cafe has floor to ceiling windows and sound proof elements installed.

The three LEGO Rides, MINILAND, City Builder, the 4D Cinema and The LEGO Shop all still remain - things just got a clean and polish.

Families planning their next visit should book online, to guarantee entry and for the best price around, with prices start from just £11 per child and £15 per adult when purchased in advance online.

