It’s time to get down to business!

Today we begin to reveal the finalists in the Cheshire Business Awards recognising outstanding achievement over the past year by companies from across the region.

The awards, sponsored by SAS Daniels LLP and staged by the Chester Chronicle, Crewe Chronicle, Ellesmere Port Pioneer and Runcorn Weekly News, aim to recognise individuals and businesses big and small, new and established, who have, over the past 12 months, turned in outstanding performance, driven innovation and contributed much to the economic and employment landscape across Cheshire.

Jeremy Orrell, managing partner and head of the corporate team at SAS Daniels, who took part in the judging, said: “We have seen first hand how Cheshire continues to enjoy economic growth and the fantastic opportunities this provide. The awards are a great opportunity for us to celebrate success in the region.”

Finalists in the Business of the Year categories are:

Business of the Year (up to 10 employees), sponsored by ScottishPower:

No Brainer; Lucy Quatermain; Businesscomparison.com; Rhino Safety Limited.

Business of the Year (11 to 50 employees), sponsored by Nat West:

Salary Exchange Ltd; Plastic Card Services; Converge Technology Specialists; The Up and Under Group.

Business of the Year (Over 50 employees):

Inspiring Travel Company; Aviate World; Textlocal; Chester Zoo.

Winners will be revealed on Friday, October 6 at a celebration dinner in the stunning surroundings of Chester Cathedral. To book tickets contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk