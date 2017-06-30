Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Foodies are invited to the first ever Kelsall Food Festival this weekend (July 1 and 2).

The Love Food Live event takes place on Kelsall Green, between 10am and 5pm each day, with free cookery demonstrations, food and gift stalls, celebrity chefs, kids’ activities, a live music stage, BBQ demos plus local artisan producers.

There is limited free parking available on site.

Among the top chefs taking part are Paul Jagger, a contestant from Great British Bake Off, Stephanie Moon from The Great British Menu and international chocolatier Fiona Sciolti.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Love Food Live is proud to bring Kelsall Food Festival to Kelsall village for the first time. Kelsall Food Festival will be a fantastic day out for food lovers and families alike.

"Featuring all new celebrity chef demonstrations, free hands-on master classes, the Broil King BBQ Academy and free restaurant-style tasting sessions.

“Included in the price are the children’s cookery school and kid’s food laboratory, local food and drink producers, artisan food and drink and great hot and cold foods from around the world available to eat.”

Tickets bought in advance are: adults £3.50, seniors £3, children (age 6-16 years) £1 and family ticket (two adults and two children) £8. On the day: adults £4.50, seniors £4, children £1 and family ticket £10.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. For more information, visit the website.