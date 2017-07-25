Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first Chester School Sport Partnership Sports Awards Evening has taken place at Blacon High School.

The awards evening last Monday (July 17) celebrated the sporting achievements of individuals and teams from primary and secondary schools across Chester.

The evening was a huge success with a great response from schools, teachers and parents who supported the evening.

Some very talented young people across a wide selection of sports attended.

Transatlantic rower Rachel Smith gave an inspirational talk as guest speaker about her Guinness World Record row across the Atlantic Ocean.

After the presentation of the awards, the event was drawn to a close by the Saughall All Saints dance squad who performed their winning dance routine.