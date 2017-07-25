Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pop-up restaurant solely based on locally sourced food could become a regular feature in Chester.

Catering company The Cheshire Dining Experience showcased the finest of their local produce at their summer food event, held at The Flower Cup on Watergate Row last week - and all the food was sourced within 10 miles of diners’ plates.

Dishes included local pigeon with pickled blackberries, a trio of pork and rhubarb sponge with homemade basil ice cream.

Tori Lowe-Smith from The Cheshire Dining Experience said: “The team created the event with the intention of drawing people's attention to the amazing produce and independent businesses we are lucky enough to be surrounded by in the Chester area.

“Everything on the menu was sourced within 10 miles of the diners' plate that evening.

“When the world around us seems to be ever filling up with the big corporate enterprises, we want to bring it back to the little guy - the family business, the small independents and encourage as many people as possible to shop locally.

“The evening had a lovely warm atmosphere with guests enjoying the delicious unique dishes but most of all the amazing produce available right here on our doorsteps.

“Our aim is to deliver the Supper Club evenings for each season, so look out for our autumn instalment, coming to an independent venue near you soon,” she added.