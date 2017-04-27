Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children at The Firs School have won top prizes at the Chester Speech and Drama Festival.

Pupils who entered worked hard to select and prepare verse speaking and prose reading pieces of literature.

The Chester festival is a speech and drama competition affiliated to the British and International Federation of Festivals for Music, Dance and Speech.

Headteacher at The Firs School Lucy Davies said: “We are very proud of all the children who took part and their hard work paid off with fantastic results.

“Not only was this fun for the children, it encouraged and introduced the children to enjoy new literature as well as teaching the children good techniques and skills for public speaking.

“The children performed their prepared pieces in front of a large audience, with adjudication at the end of the class. The classes were large with an average of 30 children in a class.

“Seventeen children in total from The Firs School entered the competition and there were two 1st place winners, two second place winners and four third place winners from The Firs School children and we are so proud of them all.”