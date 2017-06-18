Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Firs School Chester recently held a seaside dress up day to raise money for the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution).

The whole school took part in seaside theme with some fabulous outfits by the children.

The pupils received a talk from Linda Watson of the RNLI about how the charity saves lives by providing a 24-hour lifeboat search and rescue service, seasonal lifeguards, water safety education and initiatives, and flood rescue response.

After the educational talk the children enjoyed a fish and chip picnic on the playing field.

Headteacher Lucy Davies commented: “The school excelled once more in its ability to get behind a good cause and the fabulous seaside themed outfits were very impressive. The RNLI visitor was impressed with all the enthusiasm the pupils demonstrated for the cause and the amount of money raised.”