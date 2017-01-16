Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two newborn lambs and their mother were given oxygen therapy after they inhaled smoke in a barn fire.

Firefighters used special animal oxygen masks to revive the farm animals.

Two crews attended the small blaze on Wych Road in Wigland, Malpas on Sunday at 2.27am.

They used one hose reel jet and a thermal image camera to bring the flames under control.

According to Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, a number of animals were affected by the fire: "A sheep had just given birth to two lambs and was unable to move, so oxygen therapy was given to the sheep and the lambs to help with their low oxygen levels."