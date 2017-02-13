Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester nursing home was evacuated after a suspected arson attack.

Staff and residents were escorted out of Crawfords Walk care home due to a fire on Sunday evening (February 12).

A person suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to hospital.

Cheshire Police believe the blaze, which ignited in one of the bedrooms, was started on purpose.

Officers were called out to the scene in Lightfoot Street at about 5.30pm.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and an investigation is currently under way, although officers are not appealing for any information in relation to the incident.”

Fire crews from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Mollington helped to dampen the blaze and clear the smoke.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “All residents and staff from a Lightfoot Street nursing home were evacuated after a fire was reported in one of the bedrooms.

“Firefighters, two wearing breathing apparatus put out the fire using a hose reel jet.

“A high pressure fan was then used to clear smoke from the building.”

There are rooms for 137 residents at Crawfords Walk which is part of the Bupa Care Homes group.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.