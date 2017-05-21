Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port firefighters were called to a tree stump fire in the town.

One appliance attended from the Wellington Road station after being called to Hillside Drive on Saturday (May 21) at 4.36pm where they found the stump to be 'well alight'.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet to deal with the fire.



The fire service says the incident is believed to have been started deliberately.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or Cheshire Police on 101.