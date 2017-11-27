Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 firearms have been removed from the borough's streets thanks to a surrender campaign by Cheshire Police.

Ten firearms plus ammunition were handed over to Cheshire Police in Chester alone as part of a two-week surrender campaign which gives the public the chance to safely dispose of unwanted or illegally held weapons without the risk of prosecution.

In total there were 105 handed in to police in the national initiative, from residents from all across the county.

Inspector David Price said: “Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who had the confidence to come forward and surrender items during this campaign. Thanks to their support we can ensure that these weapons never get into the wrong hands.

“I would also like to reassure local residents that whilst some people may be concerned by the number of firearms we received, the majority of firearms surrendered were air rifles which were no longer used.

"We also received a number of unwanted licenced firearms, BB Guns along with antique weapons which has been passed down through generations.”

All the weapons will be examined to ensure that they have not been used in any criminal offences, before being deactivated and destroyed.

Inspector Price added: “Although gun crime in Cheshire is low we must never forget that firearms are extremely dangerous, and can be deadly if they get into the wrong hands.

"This surrender was just one of a number of measures that we are taking to help to keep it low and reduce it even further.

“Whilst this surrender has now ended, I would urge anyone who still holds an unwanted or illegally held firearm to contact us on 101 so that we can arrange for it to be collected and destroyed.”

More details surrounding the law on guns can be found on the Cheshire Police website and anyone who is concerned about illegal weapons in their local community is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101.

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .