Fire has ripped through a charity shop in Little Sutton .

The blaze broke out in the ground floor of the Age UK store on Chester Road at around 7.30pm on Tuesday (January 3).

The busy main road had to be closed while the large-scale emergency service response was under way.

While it is now open to traffic again, the area outside the shop has been cordoned off by police tape and a Cheshire Constabulary vehicle and fire engine remain at the scene this morning (January 4).

The scene on Wednesday morning:

Countless goods and small pieces of furniture could be seen strewn outside on the pavement.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have revealed that an investigation will be launched to find out what caused the fire.

A spokesperson said: "Firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Chester Road in Ellesmere Port.

"When they arrived crews found that there was a fire involving the ground floor of an Age UK shop.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and main water jets to tackle the fire."

Fire crews from Ellesmere Port , Chester and even Runcorn were called to the scene.