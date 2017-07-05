Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews are attending a blaze at a pub in Saltney High Street.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at The Corner Pin about 6.15am this morning (Wednesday, July 5), which broke out in a first floor bedroom.

There are no injuries.

Fire crews from Flintshire and Cheshire were alerted. The incident is on the North Wales side of the border near Morrisons supermarket.

They used four breathing apparatus and two hosereels to extinguish the blaze. A fire engine from Deeside remains on scene. Fire investigators are in attendance.

The A5104 High Street had been closed in both directions but reopened about 8.50am. Traffic remains slow between Victoria Road/Bridge Street and Sandy Lane.

The incident is affecting traffic between Bretton and Handbridge. Local buses are being diverted.