A manufacturer has issued an urgent safety alert for thousands of tumble dryers over concerns they could burst into flames.

Beko says 3,450 of their condenser tumble dryers are a potential fire risk and are urging people to stop using them immediately.

Customers with 8kg and 9kg Beko and Blomberg condenser tumble dryers which were manufactured between May and November 2012 are invited to register for a free modification after checking the model and serial number.

The affected models are DCU9330W, DCU9330R, DCU8230, TKF8439A, and DSC85W.



Beko's safety alert said: "As part of our ongoing monitoring we have identified a batch issue with a third party supplied component which in rare circumstances could fail and overheat, which could lead to a risk of fire."

Nick Evans, Head of Prevention at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service backed up the warning, saying: “Our advice is, if you think you are one of those people affected by this recall, to please stop using the tumble dryer immediately and contact the manufacturer for the free modification.

“In general keep your tumble dryer well maintained by cleaning the filters after every cycle.

" If you notice that clothes are taking a long time to dry or items are much hotter than usual at the end of a cycle that can be the sign of a faulty dryer. If you smell burning unplug it immediately.”



Tumble dryer fires are one of the top ten reasons for domestic fires in Cheshire, accounting for 3% of house fires.

If you are concerned you have one of these models visit the Beko repair site here or the Blomberg repair site here and enter the model number into the online product checker.

Alternatively, call 0800 917 2018.