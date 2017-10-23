Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched following a fire at a former Chester curry house.

Three fire engines were called to the Plush Spice building on Newhall Road in Upton at lunchtime on Saturday (October 21) and crews battled the flames for almost three hours.

The blaze is believed to have started on the first floor, and firefighters had to use four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two safety jets and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of arson at a restaurant on Newhall Road, Chester at 12.30pm on Saturday October 21.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has any information about the incident should contact 101, citing incident 373 of October 21."